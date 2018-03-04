FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to snap a
run of three sessions of declines and edge higher on Monday,
mirroring Wall Street which closed on an upbeat note in the last
session, and also driven by a jump in commodity and oil prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 12 points, to 5,924, a 4.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark lost
0.7 percent on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
