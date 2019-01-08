Financials
January 8, 2019 / 9:39 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares to open higher on China-U.S. trade talks, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
gains on Wednesday, boosted by optimism that China and the
United States will sign an agreement to end a months-long trade
war that has roiled markets around the globe.  
    The trade talks, which have soothed investor concerns and
propelled global shares higher, will continue for an unscheduled
third day on Wednesday, following which a statement is likely to
be issued.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent or 20 points to 5,683, a 39.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.7 percent on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent or 30.89 points to 8,852.04 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)
