Australia shares to open higher on China-U.S. trade talks, NZ rises

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend gains on Wednesday, boosted by optimism that China and the United States will sign an agreement to end a months-long trade war that has roiled markets around the globe. The trade talks, which have soothed investor concerns and propelled global shares higher, will continue for an unscheduled third day on Wednesday, following which a statement is likely to be issued. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent or 20 points to 5,683, a 39.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 30.89 points to 8,852.04 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)