Australia shares to open higher tracking Wall Street, NZ climbs

By Reuters Staff

    June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street peers which closed at record
highs, while focus turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due
to start later in the day for clues on monetary policy going
ahead.
    The local share price index futures          added 0.2%, a
55.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index         gained 0.5% to
12,624.9 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
