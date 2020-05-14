Australia shares to open higher with U.S., China stimulus hopes

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on Friday, with energy stocks and miners likely to boost the benchmark as talks of possible fiscal packages in China and the United States lifted sentiment. China on Thursday acknowledged the need for more fiscal stimulus to ease pressure on the economy, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be open to negotiating another possible stimulus bill. Investors are also looking forward to the reopening of the country's most populous state New South Wales on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 0.8% or 45 points, a 24.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.72% lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.65% by 2229 GMT. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)