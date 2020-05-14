Financials
May 14, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares to open higher with U.S., China stimulus hopes

1 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on
Friday, with energy stocks and miners likely to boost the
benchmark as talks of possible fiscal packages in China and the
United States lifted sentiment.
    China on Thursday acknowledged the need for more fiscal
stimulus to ease pressure on the economy, while U.S. President
Donald Trump said he would be open to negotiating another
possible stimulus bill.                           
    Investors are also looking forward to the reopening of the
country's most populous state New South Wales on Friday.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8% or 45
points, a 24.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark ended 1.72% lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.65%
by 2229 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below