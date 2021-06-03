Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares to open largely unchanged; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

    June 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to be
little changed on Friday as sliding commodity prices are likely
to weigh on resource-heavy sectors, with sentiment dented by a
weaker Wall Street finish overnight.   
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.03%, a
4.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark hit a record peak on Thursday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
0.1% to 12,422.340 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
