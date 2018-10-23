Australia shares to open little changed; NZ drops

Oct 24 - Australian shares are set to open little changed on Wednesday after U.S. stocks fell overnight on earnings outlook worries before investors snapped up beaten-down shares in late trading. The local share price index futures was flat, a 28-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.1 percent down on Tuesday. Energy stocks are likely to be under pressure as oil prices plunged about 5 percent to two-month lows on worries about demand growth and after Saudi Arabia said it could supply more crude quickly if needed. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)