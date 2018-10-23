FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 23, 2018 / 9:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to open little changed; NZ drops

1 Min Read

    Oct 24 - Australian shares are set to open little changed on
Wednesday after U.S. stocks fell overnight on earnings outlook
worries before investors snapped up beaten-down shares in late
trading.
    The local share price index futures          was flat, a
28-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 1.1 percent down on Tuesday.
    Energy stocks are likely to be under pressure as oil prices
plunged about 5 percent to two-month lows on worries about
demand growth and after Saudi Arabia said it could supply more
crude quickly if needed.             
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dan Grebler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.