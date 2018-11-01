Financials
Australia shares to open little changed; NZ rises

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little
changed on Friday as investors remain cautious amid fresh signs
of an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions.
    Energy stocks are likely to be under pressure as oil fell
nearly 3 percent on Thursday, due to growing concerns that
global demand is weakening at a time when output from the
world's major oil producers is surging.             
    The local share price index futures          was flat, a
27.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.18 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent in early trade.

