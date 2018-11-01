Australia shares to open little changed; NZ rises

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little changed on Friday as investors remain cautious amid fresh signs of an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions. Energy stocks are likely to be under pressure as oil fell nearly 3 percent on Thursday, due to growing concerns that global demand is weakening at a time when output from the world's major oil producers is surging. The local share price index futures was flat, a 27.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.18 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru)