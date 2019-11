Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open little changed on Monday, with rising oil prices expected to buoy energy stocks, while an expected decline in gold stocks, owing to weaker bullion, may cap gains. The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 0.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2113 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)