October 7, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Australia shares to open lower as global risk sentiment dips; NZ falls

1 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower
on Monday as risk appetite took a hit after strong U.S. job
numbers pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher and knocked world
equities. 
    Major world stock markets sank for a second straight day on
Friday after strong U.S. jobs numbers signaled a continued
tightening of the labor market and increased inflation
pressures, while Treasury yields rose again to multi-year highs.
           
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5
percent or 28 points to 6,146, a 39.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent or 15.64 points to 9,199.230 by 2109 GMT.
    
  

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
