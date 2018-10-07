Australia shares to open lower as global risk sentiment dips; NZ falls

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Monday as risk appetite took a hit after strong U.S. job numbers pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher and knocked world equities. Major world stock markets sank for a second straight day on Friday after strong U.S. jobs numbers signaled a continued tightening of the labor market and increased inflation pressures, while Treasury yields rose again to multi-year highs. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent or 28 points to 6,146, a 39.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 15.64 points to 9,199.230 by 2109 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)