Australia shares to open lower following slide in global stocks; NZ falls

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking a sharp fall on Wall Street, with rising U.S. bond yields prompting investors to reassess values of equities. Stocks on major world markets slid to a three-month low on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P500 stock index falling more than 3.0 percent, its biggest one-day fall since February. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose late in the day, pushing yields down to 3.1931 percent. Yields on 3-year notes have recently traded just above 3.0 percent, providing long-absent competition for investment returns with equities. The local share price index futures fell 1.8 percent or 109 points to 5,914, a 135.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 19.16 points to 9,050.82 by 2115 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)