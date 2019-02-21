Australia shares to open lower, miners in focus; NZ down

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street due to weak economic data, while miners should come into focus following a China import ban. Miners were expected to come under pressure after Reuters reported that China's Dalian port has banned imports of coal from Australia. Coal is Australia's biggest export earner. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 pecrent, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)