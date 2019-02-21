Financials
February 21, 2019 / 9:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to open lower, miners in focus; NZ down

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open
lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street due to weak
economic data, while miners should come into focus following a
China import ban. 
    Miners were expected to come under pressure after Reuters
reported that China's Dalian port has banned imports of coal
from Australia. Coal is Australia's biggest export earner.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
pecrent, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent higher on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Brown)
