Australia shares to open lower, New Zealand falls

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Friday tracking weakness in Wall Street fueled by worries of global growth, while overnight dip in oil prices is expected to weigh on energy stocks. U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors dumped shares of companies in growth and cyclical sectors on fears that the U.S.-China trade war would stymie global economic growth. The Australian share price index futures fell 0.4% or 29 points to 6,464, a 27.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Thursday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)