May 23, 2019 / 10:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares to open lower, New Zealand falls

    May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on
Friday tracking weakness in Wall Street fueled by worries of
global growth, while overnight dip in oil prices is expected to
weigh on energy stocks.
   U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors dumped shares of
companies in growth and cyclical sectors on fears that the
U.S.-China trade war would stymie global economic growth.    
    The Australian share price index futures          fell 0.4%
or 29 points to 6,464, a 27.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on
Thursday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
0.4% at 2205 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
