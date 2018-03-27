FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 27, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
lower on Wednesday, following a weak lead from Wall Street,
though losses might be capped by gains in materials stocks.
    All three major U.S. stock indexes declined on Tuesday, as
concerns about regulation of social media and autonomous
vehicles led to a sell-off in technology shares.     
    However, the losses were expected to be capped by gains in
the materials stocks, likely to benefit from a strengthening in
metals prices.                           
    The local share price index futures          fell about 1
percent or 60 points to 5,758, a 74.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark added
0.7 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.6
percent or 47.4 points to 8,460.72 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.