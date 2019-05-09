Financials
May 9, 2019 / 10:23 PM / in an hour

Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

    May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as uncertainties
surrounding the critical trade negotiations between the United
States and China dampen sentiment toward higher-risk assets. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump said he was taking steps to
authorise new tariffs on $325 billion in Chinese imports even as
officials of the two nations prepared for a critical round of
trade talks that seek to avoid an escalation in the trade war.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.9
percent, a 95.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.

