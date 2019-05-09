Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as uncertainties surrounding the critical trade negotiations between the United States and China dampen sentiment toward higher-risk assets. U.S. President Donald Trump said he was taking steps to authorise new tariffs on $325 billion in Chinese imports even as officials of the two nations prepared for a critical round of trade talks that seek to avoid an escalation in the trade war. The local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent, a 95.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)