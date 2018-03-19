Australia shares to open lower; NZ falls

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge lower on Tuesday, following other stock markets, as caution gripped traders in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to raise U.S. interest rates The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent, or 33 points, to 5,925, a 34.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru Editing by Alison Williams)