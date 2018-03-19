FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Australia shares to open lower; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge
lower on Tuesday, following other stock markets, as caution
gripped traders in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely
to raise U.S. interest rates
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.6
percent, or 33 points, to 5,925, a 34.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
up 0.2 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru
Editing by Alison Williams)
