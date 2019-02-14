Australia shares to open lower on global growth worries, NZ down

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Friday, after a sharp drop in December U.S. retail sales stoked global growth worries, which will likely limit gains from China's better-than-expected January trade data. The local share price index futures inched 0.033 percent lower, a 48.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.07 percent to 6,059.4 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.14 percent, or 13.3 points, to 9,271.62. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Phil Berlowitz)