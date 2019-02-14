Financials
February 14, 2019 / 9:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to open lower on global growth worries, NZ down

1 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Friday, after a sharp drop in December U.S.
retail sales stoked global growth worries, which will likely
limit gains from China's better-than-expected January trade
data.
    The local share price index futures          inched 0.033
percent lower, a 48.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.07 percent to
6,059.4 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.14
percent, or 13.3 points, to 9,271.62.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
