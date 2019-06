June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Mexican goods added to fears of an expanding trade war. The local share price index futures fell 0.4% or 24 points, a 18.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Friday. New Zealand's stock market was closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Peter Cooney)