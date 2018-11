Australian shares are expected to open lower on Friday in line with Wall Street, which remained on the defensive after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, a 23.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.53 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Kevin Liffey)