Australia shares to open marginally down; NZ trades higher

    Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to tread
water on Monday, as Wall Street-inspired gains were offset by
scepticism about a U.S.-China trade deal being struck before the
March 1 deadline.
    Healthcare stocks could likely come under pressure as
hearings in the year-long Royal Commission inquiry into the
aged-care sector begin in Adelaide on Monday.    
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.067
percent, or 4 points, a 64.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 21 points to
end the session at 6,071.50 on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.02
percent or 1.87 points to 9,178.48 in early trade.
    
       

