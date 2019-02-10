Australia shares to open marginally down; NZ trades higher

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to tread water on Monday, as Wall Street-inspired gains were offset by scepticism about a U.S.-China trade deal being struck before the March 1 deadline. Healthcare stocks could likely come under pressure as hearings in the year-long Royal Commission inquiry into the aged-care sector begin in Adelaide on Monday. The local share price index futures fell 0.067 percent, or 4 points, a 64.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 21 points to end the session at 6,071.50 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.02 percent or 1.87 points to 9,178.48 in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)