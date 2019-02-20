Financials
February 20, 2019 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to open marginally higher, NZ up

    Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher on Thursday, tracking modest gains on Wall Street, amid
weak earnings from consumer and property companies that have
raised concerns about the condition of the country's economy.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent, a 29.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent lower on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5
percent in early trade.

