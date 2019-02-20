Australia shares to open marginally higher, NZ up

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Thursday, tracking modest gains on Wall Street, amid weak earnings from consumer and property companies that have raised concerns about the condition of the country's economy. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, a 29.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)