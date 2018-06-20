FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 20, 2018 / 10:14 PM / in 3 hours

Australia shares to open modestly higher on Nasdaq gains; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly higher on Thursday, tracking improving sentiment on
Wall Street as large-cap tech and consumer discretionary stocks
helped lift the Nasdaq to a record close.
    Aussie energy stocks stand to gain from a fall in U.S. crude
inventories last week which sent crude futures        higher.
     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, a 21.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark climbed 1.2 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.