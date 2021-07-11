Australia shares to open sharply higher, tracking Wall Street; NZ rises

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, tracking record closing highs on Wall Street, while a jump in oil prices is expected to propel energy stocks. The local share price index futures rose 1.1%, an 11.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 0.9% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trading. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)