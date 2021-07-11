Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares to open sharply higher, tracking Wall Street; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday, tracking record closing highs on Wall Street, while a
jump in oil prices is expected to propel energy stocks. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.1%, an
11.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended down 0.9% on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
in early trading. 

