FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ down
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 9:14 PM / in 17 days

Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher at open on Wednesday as Wall Street ending on a strong
note might boost sentiment, while a dip in oil prices, however,
might pressure energy stocks. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 15 points, to 5,694, a 7.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.5 percent lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.105,
or 8.34 points, lower at 7,925.08.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.