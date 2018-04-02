FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated a day ago

Australia shares to open slightly higher, NZ drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch
up on Tuesday, although market participants are expected to
remain largely cautious on rising fears of a global trade war
after China increased tariffs on select imports from the United
States.
    The Australian central bank's decision on its benchmark cash
rate later in the day is also expected to weigh on sentiment. A
Reuters poll, however, expects the bank to stand pat.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 10 points
to 5746.0, a 13.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Thursday,
ahead of the Easter weekend.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.6 percent in early trade and was on track for its third
straight session of declines.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
