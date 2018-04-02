Australia shares to open slightly higher, NZ drops

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch up on Tuesday, although market participants are expected to remain largely cautious on rising fears of a global trade war after China increased tariffs on select imports from the United States. The Australian central bank's decision on its benchmark cash rate later in the day is also expected to weigh on sentiment. A Reuters poll, however, expects the bank to stand pat. The local share price index futures rose 10 points to 5746.0, a 13.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Thursday, ahead of the Easter weekend. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.6 percent in early trade and was on track for its third straight session of declines. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)