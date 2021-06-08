Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares to open slightly higher; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge up on
Wednesday with local energy stocks expected to gain from a jump
in oil prices, although moves are expected to be small, in
tandem with Wall Street overnight, as investors await key U.S.
inflation data due later in the week.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
21.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended firmer at 7,292.6 in the previous
session.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
traded up 0.149% to 12,536.32. 

 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
