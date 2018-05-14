FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to open steady; NZ at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to be steady
at the open on Tuesday as investors shift focus to quarterly
wage data and a monthly employment report due this week, while
strong oil and iron ore prices are seen supporting energy and
commodity stocks.
    Investors will also be watching the minutes of the Reserve
Bank of Australia's May policy meeting at which it kept its cash
rate at an all-time low of 1.50 percent.
    The local share price index futures          were flat at
6,122, a 13.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.35
percent to a record high in early trade, buoyed by gains in
Fletcher Building Ltd         .

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.