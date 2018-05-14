Australia shares to open steady; NZ at record high

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to be steady at the open on Tuesday as investors shift focus to quarterly wage data and a monthly employment report due this week, while strong oil and iron ore prices are seen supporting energy and commodity stocks. Investors will also be watching the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's May policy meeting at which it kept its cash rate at an all-time low of 1.50 percent. The local share price index futures were flat at 6,122, a 13.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.35 percent to a record high in early trade, buoyed by gains in Fletcher Building Ltd . (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)