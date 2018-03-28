FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australia shares to open steady, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
flat on Thursday, after a see-saw session on Wall Street in
which online retailer Amazon.com          led the major U.S.
stock indexes lower.   
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent or 7 points to 5,772, a 17.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
dropped 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent or 5.22 points to 8,382.86 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
