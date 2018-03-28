Australia shares to open steady, NZ flat

March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Thursday, after a see-saw session on Wall Street in which online retailer Amazon.com led the major U.S. stock indexes lower. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 7 points to 5,772, a 17.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent or 5.22 points to 8,382.86 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)