Australia shares to open steady; NZ flat

April 10 (Reuters) - Australia shares were poised to open flat on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as U.S. policymakers' softer stance on China tariffs eased fears of a trade war. The local share price index futures stood flat at 5,793 points, a 15.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent lower in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Sandra Maler)