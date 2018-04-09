FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018
Australia shares to open steady; NZ flat

Australia shares to open steady; NZ flat

    April 10 (Reuters) - Australia shares were poised to open
flat on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, as U.S.
policymakers' softer stance on China tariffs eased fears of a
trade war.
    The local share price index futures          stood flat at
5,793 points, a 15.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged 0.1
percent lower in early trade.
    

