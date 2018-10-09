FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares to open unchanged; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
flat on Wednesday, following two sessions of heavy losses, with
materials sector stocks likely to dominate gains on higher
commodities prices.
     Chinese iron ore futures jumped about 3 percent on Tuesday,
while Copper on the London Metal Exchange         closed up 1.8
percent.                   
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 6 points to 6,020, a 21.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark dipped about 1 percent on Tuesday as fears of
slowing economic growth in the country's largest trading partner
China dented investor sentiment. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent or 8.61 points to 9,078.59 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)
