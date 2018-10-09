Australia shares to open unchanged; NZ flat

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Wednesday, following two sessions of heavy losses, with materials sector stocks likely to dominate gains on higher commodities prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped about 3 percent on Tuesday, while Copper on the London Metal Exchange closed up 1.8 percent. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 6 points to 6,020, a 21.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped about 1 percent on Tuesday as fears of slowing economic growth in the country's largest trading partner China dented investor sentiment. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 8.61 points to 9,078.59 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)