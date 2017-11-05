Australia shares to open up; NZ flat

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Monday, after oil prices touched a two-year high in the previous session and Wall Street moved higher. Oil prices rose on Friday, strengthening after U.S. rig data suggested drilling in the United States would throttle back. The local share price index futures rose 0.26 percent, or 16 points, to 5,955, a 4.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.057 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)