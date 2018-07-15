Australia shares to open week slightly lower, NZ down

July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally lower on Monday, as investors look forward to a busy week ahead with mining and energy companies set to announce their quarterly production figures this week. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, or 7 points, to 6,213, a 55.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent at 2208 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Peter Cooney)