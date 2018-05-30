Australia shares to rise, NZ up

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to climb on Thursday as global stocks recovered, boosted by optimism that Italy may fend off a potential general election. Italy's two anti-establishment parties were said to be renewing efforts to form a government, rather than force the country to the polls for a second time this year. Energy stocks will likely rise, taking cues from a surge in oil prices on Wednesday. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, a 50.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed half a percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru)