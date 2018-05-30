FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares to rise, NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to climb on
Thursday as global stocks recovered, boosted by optimism that
Italy may fend off a potential general election.
    Italy's two anti-establishment parties were said to be
renewing efforts to form a government, rather than force the
country to the polls for a second time this year.            
    Energy stocks will likely rise, taking cues from a surge in
oil prices on Wednesday.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7
percent, a 50.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark shed half a percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru)
