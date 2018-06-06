Australia shares to rise on commodity prices; NZ up

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to move higher on Thursday, as rising commodity prices are seen boosting stocks in the mining sector. Chinese iron ore futures climbed to a two-week high, while copper surged to its highest in 3-1/2 months. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 28.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.2 percent to touch a record high in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)