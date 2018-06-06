FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to rise on commodity prices; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to move
higher on Thursday, as rising commodity prices are seen boosting
stocks in the mining sector.
    Chinese iron ore futures climbed to a two-week high, while
copper surged to its highest in 3-1/2 months.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, a 28.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         gained 0.2
percent to touch a record high in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Peter Cooney)
