April 23, 2019

Australia shares to rise on oil price support; NZ up

    April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher at the open on Wednesday as rising oil prices will likely
continue to underpin energy stocks, sentiment may also be buoyed
by upbeat results on Wall Street. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, a 3.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1 
percent to 10,010.25 in early trade. 

