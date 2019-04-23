Australia shares to rise on oil price support; NZ up

April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher at the open on Wednesday as rising oil prices will likely continue to underpin energy stocks, sentiment may also be buoyed by upbeat results on Wall Street. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 3.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 10,010.25 in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)