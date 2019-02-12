Australia shares to rise on Wall Street gains, higher oil prices; NZ up

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street rally prompted by new hopes on the U.S.-China trade talks, while energy stocks are expected to boost the benchmark on higher oil prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.43 percent, a 38.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent to 6,079.1 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 9,293. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)