February 12, 2019

Australia shares to rise on Wall Street gains, higher oil prices; NZ up

    Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Wednesday, tracking a Wall Street rally prompted by
new hopes on the U.S.-China trade talks, while energy stocks are
expected to boost the benchmark on higher oil prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.43
percent, a 38.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent to 6,079.1
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent to 9,293.
    
 

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
