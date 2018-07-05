Australia shares to rise on Wall Street gains, NZ down

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, after Wall Street gained overnight on reports the U.S. and the European Union may agree to withdraw auto tariffs. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would back lowering EU tariffs on U.S. car imports. The local share price index futures rose 0.45 percent or 28 points, to 6,195, a 20.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15 percent at 2211 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by Chris Reese)