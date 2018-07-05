FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 5, 2018 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to rise on Wall Street gains, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday, after Wall Street gained overnight on reports
the U.S. and the European Union may agree to withdraw auto
tariffs.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would back lowering
EU tariffs on U.S. car imports.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.45
percent or 28 points, to 6,195, a 20.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.5 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.15
percent at 2211 GMT.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.