Financials
April 22, 2019 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to rise thanks to jump in oil prices, NZ up

1 Min Read

    April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Tuesday after the Easter break with energy stocks likely to
receive a bump from rising oil prices on a supply squeeze. 
    The United States said it will eliminate all waivers that
allowed eight countries to buy Iranian oil without facing U.S.
sanctions, in its latest step to choke off Iranian oil exports.
             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, a 10.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark edged higher on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent to 9,967.65 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
