Australia shares to rise thanks to jump in oil prices, NZ up

April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Tuesday after the Easter break with energy stocks likely to receive a bump from rising oil prices on a supply squeeze. The United States said it will eliminate all waivers that allowed eight countries to buy Iranian oil without facing U.S. sanctions, in its latest step to choke off Iranian oil exports. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, a 10.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 9,967.65 in early trade.