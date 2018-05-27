FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to slide; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 28 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to fall on
Monday, with material and energy stocks set to decline on weaker
oil and select base metal prices.
    Banks are inclined to dip, following weakness in Wall
Street's index for financial stocks         in the previous
session on Friday.
    The share price index futures          fell 30 points to
6007, a 25.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
marginally to 8,636.81 during early trade.

    

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Peter Cooney)
