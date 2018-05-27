Australia shares to slide; NZ down

May 28 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to fall on Monday, with material and energy stocks set to decline on weaker oil and select base metal prices. Banks are inclined to dip, following weakness in Wall Street's index for financial stocks in the previous session on Friday. The share price index futures fell 30 points to 6007, a 25.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally to 8,636.81 during early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)