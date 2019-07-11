Financials
July 11, 2019 / 10:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to slip at open; NZ down

    July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Friday, as risk sentiment dampened over concerns of
slowing global growth ahead of trade data from China, while
lower oil and iron ore prices are seen hurting mining and energy
stocks.
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.39%,
an 88.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark advanced 0.4% to 6,716.1 on
Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
