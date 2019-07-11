Australia shares to slip at open; NZ down

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, as risk sentiment dampened over concerns of slowing global growth ahead of trade data from China, while lower oil and iron ore prices are seen hurting mining and energy stocks. The local share price index futures slipped 0.39%, an 88.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark advanced 0.4% to 6,716.1 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)