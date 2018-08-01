FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to slip at the open, NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Thursday, tracking global stocks which fell overnight amid
tensions over a possible escalation of the trade conflict
between the United States and China.
    Meanwhile energy stocks are expected to drag the index lower
after oil prices slipped about 2 percent on Wednesday as a
surprise increase in U.S. crude stockpiles fed concerns about
global oversupply.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.42
percent or 26 points to 6,200, a 75.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.07 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
marginally lower at 2215 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by James
Dalgleish)
