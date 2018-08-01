Australia shares to slip at the open, NZ steady

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking global stocks which fell overnight amid tensions over a possible escalation of the trade conflict between the United States and China. Meanwhile energy stocks are expected to drag the index lower after oil prices slipped about 2 percent on Wednesday as a surprise increase in U.S. crude stockpiles fed concerns about global oversupply. The local share price index futures fell 0.42 percent or 26 points to 6,200, a 75.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.07 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally lower at 2215 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by James Dalgleish)