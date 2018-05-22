FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to slip; New Zealand down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to dip at
the open on Wednesday  taking cues from Wall Street, which ended
lower overnight on uncertainty over the outcome of trade talks
between the United States and China.
    Meanwhile, the European Union countries agreed to begin free
trade talks with Australia and New Zealand in a drive to forge
new alliances as trade tensions with the United States
increased.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.07
percent, or 4 points, to 6,043 points, a 1.1 point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
dropped 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         shed 0.2
percent at 2205 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
