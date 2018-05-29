Australia shares to slip; NZ falls

May 30 (Reuters) - Australia stocks are expected to fall on Wednesday, in line with a global selloff in equities following a rally in U.S. Treasury bonds and a brewing political crisis in Italy. A deepening political crisis in Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy, fuelled a selloff in Italian assets and the euro on Tuesday. The local share price index futures slid 0.7 percent, a 45-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)