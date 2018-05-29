FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to slip; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 30 (Reuters) - Australia stocks are expected to fall on
Wednesday, in line with a global selloff in equities following a
rally in U.S. Treasury bonds and a brewing political crisis in
Italy.
    A deepening political crisis in Italy, the euro zone's third
biggest economy, fuelled a selloff in Italian assets and the
euro on Tuesday.            
    The local share price index futures          slid 0.7
percent, a 45-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
