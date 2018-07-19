FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to slip on material losses, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen falling at
open on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight, with
material stocks expected to weigh down on the index after base
metal prices retreated.
    Copper prices plunged to one-year lows on Thursday as
fund-selling accelerated on worries about demand from the trade
tussle between the United States and top consumer China, while
Aluminium traded down 1.3 percent to $2,001.       
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.2
percent, or 11 points, to 6,201, a 61.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.3 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was close
to flat at 2210 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
