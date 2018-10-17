Australia shares to start downbeat tracking Wall St, NZ inches higher

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to edge lower in the morning session on Thursday, as the U.S. Fed's broad agreement on the need to raise borrowing costs further threatened to reignite the fears that sparked last week's sell-off. Wall Street's major indexes edged lower after a choppy session on Wednesday after U.S. policymakers showed agreement on the September hike and general anticipation of further gradual increases. Domestic energy shares were likely to bear the brunt of weakening global oil prices after U.S. crude stockpiles rose while exports dropped. The local share price index futures slipped 0.4 percent, or 25 points, to 5,902, a 37.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's close. The benchmark rose 1.18 percent to 5939.10 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 2.69 points to 8,914.48 in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)