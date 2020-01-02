Financials
Australia shares to start higher as investors cheer China stimulus

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Friday, as investor confidence improved after China announced
fresh stimulus to prop up its economy, while energy and mining
stocks are likely to rise.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8%, a
14.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark finished 0.1% higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.08%by 2123 GMT.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
