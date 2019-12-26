Financials
Australia shares to start lower as iron ore miners likely to weigh; NZ down

    Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Friday in thin holiday trade, with the mining sector seen
weighing on the benchmark on lower iron ore prices.
    Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-traded iron ore contract
         , with May 2020 expiry, fell as much as 2% on Thursday
— its weakest since Dec. 9.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.074%, an
84.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended up 0.1% on Tuesday, after which the
markets were shut until Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped
0.3% to 11,607.31 by 2158 GMT, according to the NZX website.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
