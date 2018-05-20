Australia shares to start week lower; NZ slips

May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street, while weak metal prices are likely to weigh on material stocks. All three major U.S. stock indexes posted a weekly loss on Friday, pressured by banks and chipmakers, while aluminium and copper logged their first weekly loss in three. The local share price index futures shed 0.49 percent or 30 points to 6,066, a 21.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.35 percent at 2207 GMT (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)