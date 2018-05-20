FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to start week lower; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street, while weak
metal prices are likely to weigh on material stocks.
    All three major U.S. stock indexes posted a weekly loss on
Friday, pressured by banks and chipmakers, while aluminium and
copper logged their first weekly loss in three.             
    The local share price index futures          shed 0.49
percent or 30 points to 6,066, a 21.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.1 percent lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.35
percent at 2207 GMT
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
