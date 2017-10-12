Australia shares to tick lower; NZ flat

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge down on Friday, tracking a weaker overnight lead-in from Wall Street, while materials stocks are expected to fall on softer commodity prices. Wall Street ended down on Thursday as bank stocks stumbled, with results from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup stoking concerns about consumer credit. The local share price index futures fell 2 points to 5,766.0, a 28.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.01 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)