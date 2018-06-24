Australia to open the week higher; NZ up

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Monday, boosted by miners and energy stocks on underlying strength in commodity and oil prices. Oil prices soared on Friday after oil producers agreed to modest crude output increases to compensate for losses in production at a time of rising global demand. The local share price index futures rose 0.21 percent or 13 points to 6180 points, a 45.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Peter Cooney)