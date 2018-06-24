FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 24, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia to open the week higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Monday, boosted by miners and energy stocks on underlying
strength in commodity and oil prices.
    Oil prices soared on Friday after oil producers agreed to
modest crude output increases to compensate for losses in
production at a time of rising global demand.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.21
percent or 13 points to 6180 points, a 45.2-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
fell 0.1 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.