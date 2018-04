April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday for a third straight session, tracking a similar overnight climb in Wall Street as ebbing trade war fears saw investors trickling back into equities. The local share price index futures rose 18 points to 5,788, a similar level to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)